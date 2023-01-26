DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is helping more families get food. They partnered with the University Extension Snap-Ed Program to widen access for working families. The food pantry used to open a couple of days out of the week from 9 AM to 11 AM, but now they’ve changed the days and moved those hours into the evening and during weekends.

“Of course, many people were used to the old hours. However, we’ve gotten great feedback from families who say, ‘Wow, we are now able to come in the evening and this is really beneficial to us,'” said Tammie Bolden, the director of social services.

The salvation army food pantry will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5 PM to 7 PM and Saturdays 8 AM to 10 AM. They said families will still have other daytime options with other food pantries in the area.