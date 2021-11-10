Decatur Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur kicked off its Red Kettle campaign this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The goal is to raise $150,000 this year. That money will help hundreds of families through six programs. The money will go toward food, warm clothing, gifts for kids, and more.

Red Kettle co-chairs Dale and Rita Colee donate to the cause because their money stays local.

“We believe in dollars that are raised in the community should benefit the community,” Rita said. “We want to help out our families, our neighbors, our co-business people to survive and thrive in the community.”

The bell-ringing campaign starts in Danville tomorrow and in Champaign on Friday.