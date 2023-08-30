DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Salvation Army is making its debut at the Farm Progress Show this week as they show off their new grain wagon.

The wagon has a brand-new paint and wrap job that thanks and honors farmers for their work. Their goal is to partner with farmers in a unique way to continue giving back.

The organization plans to take the wagon around and collect grain from farmers in the fall. All profits the organization makes will go toward their programs.

“We’re going to do actually a harvest grain wagon drive at the end of this harvest season with our local farmers. Hoping that landowners and farmers will consider a donation of grain,” said Kyle Karsten, Decatur SA Development Director. “We might pull into your farm and get a donation there or ask you to transfer some of that grain at some of your local Macon County elevators.”

The new wagon will be at the farm show through Thursday.