DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Rotary Club will be hosting a back to school drive later this week and is inviting the community to help chip in.

The Rotary club is partnering with William Harris Learning Academy to host the drive at the school on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A list of needed items can be found below:

Rectangular pencil boxes

Writing journals

Dry erase makers

Paper towels

Kleenex tissues

Hand sanitizer

Baby wipes

Disinfecting wipes

Ziploc bags (gallon, quart, sandwich and snack size)

Three-prong pocket folders

Pencil pouches

Spiral notebooks

Post-It notes

Composition notebooks

Crayons

Crayola markers

#2 pencils

Glue sticks

Coloring pencils

“Our Rotary club is committed to supporting needs in our local community,” said Decatur Rotary Club President Tim Sadler. “Service above self is the Rotary motto, so we are happy to partner with DPS61 in helping our local students and teachers start their school year off on the right foot.”

Questions regarding the supply drive can be made to Sadler by calling 217-720-0866.