DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Rotary Club will be hosting a back to school drive later this week and is inviting the community to help chip in.
The Rotary club is partnering with William Harris Learning Academy to host the drive at the school on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A list of needed items can be found below:
- Rectangular pencil boxes
- Writing journals
- Dry erase makers
- Paper towels
- Kleenex tissues
- Hand sanitizer
- Baby wipes
- Disinfecting wipes
- Ziploc bags (gallon, quart, sandwich and snack size)
- Three-prong pocket folders
- Pencil pouches
- Spiral notebooks
- Post-It notes
- Composition notebooks
- Crayons
- Crayola markers
- #2 pencils
- Glue sticks
- Coloring pencils
“Our Rotary club is committed to supporting needs in our local community,” said Decatur Rotary Club President Tim Sadler. “Service above self is the Rotary motto, so we are happy to partner with DPS61 in helping our local students and teachers start their school year off on the right foot.”
Questions regarding the supply drive can be made to Sadler by calling 217-720-0866.