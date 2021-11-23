Decatur returning to Ameren as electricity supplier

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Decatur is changing electricity suppliers.

Decatur residents have started receiving notices that the city is ending its contract with Homefield Energy and returning to Ameren. City officials said residents and businesses do not need to take any action as the city transitions.

The city said the move is due to rising electricity costs. Last year, the city secured a rate of 4.525 cents per kilowatt-hour with Homefield, but that deal is set to expire in December. In recent negotiations, Homefield’s lowest offered price is more than 7.5 cents per kilo-watt hour, which prompted Decatur to switch to Ameren’s price of 5.4 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Over the next two months, the city will continue to seek alternate suppliers to secure a better rate, even if that means leaving Ameren.