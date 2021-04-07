Decatur purchases new Hybrid Trolleys

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–A pair of new hybrid trolleys are coming to Decatur.

It’s a part of a larger effort called the Decatur Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. The current trolleys the city owns are more than twenty years old. City councilman David Horn said the plan will cost the city $1.6 Million, and they’ll pay for it via federal funding from the CARES Act.

“I think this is going to give our citizens a greater opportunity to use mass transportation as an option,” Horn said. “Not only to get home from work, but also to enjoy the rest of our downtown area.”

Those trolley’s are expected to arrive next year.