Decatur Public Schools releases iPad distribution schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district has released its iPad distribution schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.

Principals are in the process of reaching out to students and families with the schedule. The first day of school is Monday, August 17. The district will be fully remote for the first quarter.

Tuesday, August 11: Baum Elementary, Hope Academy

Wednesday, August 12: Baum Elementary, Dennis Kaleidoscope (at Mosaic Building), Oak Grove Elementary, South Shores Elementary, Stevenson Elementary

Thursday, August 13: Baum Elementary, Dennis Kaleidoscope (at Mosaic Building), Dennis Mosaic, Franklin Elementary, Hope Academy, Johns Hill Magnet, Montessori Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, South Shores Elementary, Stephen Shores Elementary, Stephen Decatur MS, Stevenson Elementary

Friday, August 14: Franklin Elementary, Montessori Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, Stevenson Elementary

Already completed: American Dreamer STEM, Eisenhower HS, MacArthur HS

Courtesy of Decatur Public Schools

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.