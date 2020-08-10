Decatur Public Schools releases iPad distribution schedule

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district has released its iPad distribution schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
Principals are in the process of reaching out to students and families with the schedule. The first day of school is Monday, August 17. The district will be fully remote for the first quarter.
Tuesday, August 11: Baum Elementary, Hope Academy
Wednesday, August 12: Baum Elementary, Dennis Kaleidoscope (at Mosaic Building), Oak Grove Elementary, South Shores Elementary, Stevenson Elementary
Thursday, August 13: Baum Elementary, Dennis Kaleidoscope (at Mosaic Building), Dennis Mosaic, Franklin Elementary, Hope Academy, Johns Hill Magnet, Montessori Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, South Shores Elementary, Stephen Shores Elementary, Stephen Decatur MS, Stevenson Elementary
Friday, August 14: Franklin Elementary, Montessori Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, Stevenson Elementary
Already completed: American Dreamer STEM, Eisenhower HS, MacArthur HS