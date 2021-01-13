Decatur Public Library welcomes award-winning author Jerry Craft

Thursday, February 4th at 4pm, students in the 5th through 8th grades are invited to the Decatur Public Library for a special edition of “Conversations with Kabedi & Kaream.”

Jerry Craft, author of the graphic novel “Class Act,” will be joining the event via Zoom to talk about his journey to becoming a published author and illustrator, as well as the creative process behind his books. Afterward he will be taking questions from the participants. Jerry’s graphic novel “New Kid” is the first graphic novel to win the prestigious Newbery and Coretta Scott King Medals from the American Library Association.

Participants in Central Illinois can also receive a free copy of the book “Class Act” (one per household). Books must be picked up at the Decatur Public Library via curbside pickup between January 4 and January 28. If you request a copy when registering, you will need to call DPL Curbside Scheduling at 217-433-4230 to schedule your pick up time. (Curbside pickup is available at the library Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

You do need to register in advance for this event. With questions please contact they library at 217-424-2900 ext. 5 or email kidsbookclubs@decaturlibrary.org. You can also visit them online below:

http://www.decaturlibrary.org

https://www.decaturlibrary.org/events/21616/jerry-craft

Conversations with Kabedi and Kaream is a DPL book discussion group for middle schoolers led by Decatur Public Schools Kabedi Mulomede and Kaream Williams. The group focuses on middle grade fiction involving social topics such as race and bias.