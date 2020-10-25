Decatur Public Library collects Mail-in Ballots

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Public Library hosted a mail-in ballot collection drive this morning.

This was the last collection event to be held in Macon County before election day. Voters were able to stop by the library to drop their ballots off with election judges. The County Clerk said it was a good way to stay safe and avoid waiting in line.

“The Libraries are usually large enough that people can space out,” County Clerk Josh Tanner said. “and it was a way to drop their ballot off if they didn’t want to put it in the mail.”

Voters who still wish to drop their mail-in ballots off can do so at the County Clerk’s office in Decatur.