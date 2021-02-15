Decatur Police seeking leads in shots fired investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help with solving a shots fired investigation.

A press release says around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, dispatchers took several calls from people reporting they were woken up by the sound of gunfire at Florian and Kenwood streets.

The following morning, police say they found cars and buildings that were damaged after being hit by bullet rounds.

The police release says residents who heard the gunfire had no suspect information to provide.

If you have any further information about these crimes, Decatur Police asks you to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest for this shooting.