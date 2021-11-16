Decatur Police seek help to find suspects in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of East Mound Road and North Water Street in response to a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on November 9.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver of a black Dodge Challenger with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

After an investigation, officers revealed that occupants of a gray van fired multiple rounds near the reported location with one round hitting the victim in the Dodge Challenger.

The suspects’ van was last seen driving eastbound on Mound Road.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting can call Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS or Detective Weddle at 217-542-3408. Crime Stoppers is completely confidential and will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.