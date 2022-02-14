DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this week’s crime of the week.

Officers said they were dispatched to Woodmound Plaza on Woodford Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 in response to a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found numerous shell casings of various calibers scattered in the parking lot. Later, they received a report of a victim who had shown up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This victim was uncooperative with the police.

Officers spoke to witnesses on scene who were able to describe one of the shooters as a man wearing a black-colored ski mask, with a thin build and about 5’8″. The suspect was observed driving a dark-colored Toyota sedan with dark-colored rims.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.