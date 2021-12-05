Decatur Police release Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department released on Sunday the final statistics of its Thanksgiving impaired and unbuckled driving enforcement effort.

Officers say that between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, they made 13 impaired driving arrests and issued three tickets to drivers for seat belt and child safety infractions.

In addition, officers also arrested one fugitive, found four suspended or revoked licenses, issued 11 speeding tickets and issued 14 tickets for other infractions.

The enforcement effort by Decatur Police was part of a larger, state-wide campaign by Illinois law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The campaign was made possible by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Officers say extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours because statistics showed this is when most impaired and unbuckled driving deaths occur.