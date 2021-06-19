Decatur police officer shot at while on duty

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur Police Officer was shot at by a man late Friday night, according to the Decatur Police Department.

The officer was in the parking lot of Kingdom Come Ministries on East Leafland Avenue in Decatur going through routine paper work when a car drove up beside him and fired one shot.

The officer was not hit. Police chased the suspect for several minutes before finally stopping him on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. One officer fired his gun at the suspect, but he did not hit the driver.

Police arrested Marcus Boykin at the scene. Boykin was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police and Aggravated DUI.

The officer who fired a shot at Boykin during the chase was suspended pending investigation. That is a standard move for the Decatur Police Department when any officer fires their gun.

In a statement on the Decatur Police Department’s Facebook Page, Acting Police Chief Shane Brandel said. “What is happening in today’s times, where criminal behavior is tolerated and police officers are demonized is disgusting. We need our community, our “silent majority”, to make their voices heard. You cannot stay silent any longer. Let your legislators know how you feel. This city belongs to the good people of Decatur. It does not belong to the criminals. The Decatur Police Department will never surrender our city to criminals!”