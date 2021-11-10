Decatur Police: Man severely hurt after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were dispatched to Water Street at Mound Road at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday for reported shots fired.

Responding officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man, who had been driving a car in the area, suffering from life-threatening wounds to the neck.

According to police, witnesses reported that a man in a gray minivan opened fire on the car that the victim had been driving and fled the scene. The victim’s car then crashed into another car, which was occupied by a 34-year-old woman and her two children, a six-year-old and a nine-year-old. This woman and her children sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers believe the shooting does not seem to be a random act.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this should contact the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.