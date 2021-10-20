Decatur Police: Man accused of deadly shooting pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — 20-year-old Talmel Wilson Jr. of Decatur pleaded not guilty after he was accused of being involved in a deadly shooting that happened on May 30, 2019, according to Macon County court records.
On September 30, Decatur Police announced the arrest of Wilson in relation to the death of 18-year-old Suave Turner.
Police said Turner was shot at the MLK Last Stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.
Wilson’s pre-trial was scheduled for December 2 at 9 a.m..