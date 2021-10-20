Decatur Police: Man accused of deadly shooting pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — 20-year-old Talmel Wilson Jr. of Decatur pleaded not guilty after he was accused of being involved in a deadly shooting that happened on May 30, 2019, according to Macon County court records.

related stories Decatur Police: Man arrested after investigation on deadly shooting

On September 30, Decatur Police announced the arrest of Wilson in relation to the death of 18-year-old Suave Turner.

Police said Turner was shot at the MLK Last Stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

Wilson’s pre-trial was scheduled for December 2 at 9 a.m..