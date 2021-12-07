Decatur Police looking for burglary suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for help in solving a burglary that happened last month.

Officers were called to Wathan’s Auto Repair at 3162 North Woodford Street on Nov. 26 following reports of a burglary. They found evidence of a forced entry to the business and found the cash register was missing.

Their investigation revealed that a late 90s to early 2000s gray Buick drove up to the business while it was closed. The driver was a white male who appeared to be 30-40 years old, six feet tall, 180 pounds with dark hair, a beard and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. The driver was wearing gray hoodie and sweatpants along with black gloves.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tips are submitted anonymously and any tips that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with $500 or more.