Decatur Police issue 23 tickets for distracted driving in April

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department says it handed out 23 hands-free cell phone citations during the April distracted driving enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce distracted driving laws for one reason: to save lives,” says Sgt.

Steve Hagemeyer.

“Choose to drive distracted, and you’ll have a phone in one hand and a ticket in the other.”

Decatur Police says they’re partnering with state and local law enforcement, along with highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

“Using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode in Illinois is not only

dangerous, it is illegal,” says a DPD press release. “Break the cycle. Drop It and Drive.”

The release adds this campaign ass funded with federal traffic safety funds

issued through the Illinois Department of Transportation.