Decatur Police investigating six shooting incidents over the weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Gun violence plagued the streets of Decatur over the weekend. By the end of it, six people were injured, including a 10-year old child.

The first round of shots were fired Saturday evening around dinner time, at a birthday party for a homicide victim on North Water St. What followed was a series of shootings that lasted through Sunday afternoon.

Police said witnesses at several of the shooting wouldn’t cooperate, but one person thought it could have to do with the city’s East and South side gangs feuding.

Video footage caught one of the incidents on 1400 E Garfield. A van drove by the area around 5:27 p.m. as it fired shots at one of the houses.

In the most recent incident, Sunday at 1:30 p.m., police were called to 1100 E Hickory St. Neighbors said the saw two gentlemen shooting at each other running down the block. One neighbor called 911 when she saw one of them lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. The other escaped, but was shot in the arm.

Local activist and city council candidate Elijah England said the city needs to do more to stay on top of gun violence.

“We need to start taking preventative measures to protect our citizens,” he said. “We’ve got to get a handle on this, otherwise it’s going to start seeping into other areas and more people are going to get hurt.”

Police are still looking for suspects. If you have any information, they said to call the Decatur Detective Bureau or Crime Stoppers.