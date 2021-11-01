Decatur Police investigate purse thefts

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police officers are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of recent purse thefts.

Officers said that each theft involves a suspect reaching into purses hanging off chairs and stealing wallets or credit cards. Restaurant patrons are reminded to pay close attention to their surroundings and to never leave a purse unattended for any amount of time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8744. Crime Stoppers will not ask for a name and will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.