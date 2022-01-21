Decatur Police investigate deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Decatur Police were dispatched to the area of State Route 121 and I-72 underpass at around 10 a.m. in response to a report of a crash with injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Western Star semi-tractor trailer was driving north on State Route 121 in the left-hand driving lane approximately 500 feet north of the I-72 off ramp. A white 2005 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van was driving north on State Route 121 in the left hand driving lane approaching the semi. The Chrysler struck the rear of the semi-tractor trailer.

Police said the Chrysler was driven by a 49-year-old man of Decatur. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The semi-tractor trailer was driven by a 23-year-old man of Missouri. He did not sustain any injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol, drugs, prescription medications or a medical condition were contributing factors in this accident.

The crash is still under investigation.