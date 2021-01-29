Decatur Police follow up on information regarding missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were back at the home where a woman was last seen before she went missing.

Norma Crutchfield was last seen on November 1st near east Olive and North Illinois.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said they received more information from the public that led officers back to the house on Friday. They were there for several hours in the afternoon following up. Chief Getz could not comment on what that information pertained to because of the ongoing investigation.

If you have seen Norma Crutchfield, call police.