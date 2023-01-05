DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department.

“These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”

Departments across central Illinois have been working to fill their ranks. This group of new hires is the biggest Decatur has seen in a while. The mayor said the new additions couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There has never been a tougher time to be a police officer than there is today,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “So, we’re excited to have these young men and young woman who have stepped up to become police officers because they’re who we call on our very worst day.”

One of those new officers the mayor can call is her son, Travis Wolfe. Wolfe was a Macon County deputy sheriff before he joined Decatur’s police force. He was one of four officers involved in a shooting last October. He said situations like that won’t deter him from being in law enforcement. And making the switch to the police force was a no-brainer.

“It’s something I’ve thought about for years,” Wolfe said. “Decatur is a department that’s extremely professional. It’s a department that if you want to do good solid police work it’s the place to be.”