Decatur Police asking for help in shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened on Oct. 30.

On that date, officers received reports of a shooting on North Union Street near West Leafland Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim had been shot multiple times. The victim, identified as Stephen Miner, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on the scene, three other people arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers found numerous shell casings of various calibers near a house on the block where a large party was happening. Officers attempted to speak with several people, but they either refused to cooperate or had little information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.