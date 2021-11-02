Decatur Police asking for feedback on their performance and community safety

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has launched an online anonymous survey asking for feedback from citizens about their perception of safety in Decatur, as well as the performance of DPD.

Officials said the responses gained will be used to assist the department in gauging their performance as an agency as well as citizens’ feeling of safety in their neighborhoods. The results will be compared to the past years’ surveys and the information will help Decatur Police strategize their efforts and focus moving forward.

According to Lieutenant Brad Allen, the survey is conducted by a third party and only the results are shared with the police. In other words, no personal or identifying information is collected. The survey includes eight questions and takes just a few minutes to complete. A link to the survey can be found on the Decatur Police Facebook page as well as the Police page on the City of Decatur website. It can also be found here.

The survey will be open and available through November 11.

“Our goal is to obtain feedback and comments from the citizens we serve. We care about your safety in Decatur and want to learn more about your experience so that we can improve our police services,” said Lieutenant Allen.