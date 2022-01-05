Decatur Police: 3-year-old hurt after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 3-year-old was seriously hurt after a shooting happened late Tuesday night.

Police said they went to an area hospital at around 11:20 p.m. in response to a report of a 3-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

It was reported that the child had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle. The injuries were considered life-threatening.

Decatur Police were then dispatched to the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a house had been struck by gunfire. This was where the 3-year-old and family members had been. The scene was secured, detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

There have been no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS(8477).