Decatur Police: 2 killed in deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were dispatched to an area near East Grand Avenue and Clinton Street early Friday morning for a reported car accident.

According to an initial investigation from police, a white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling east on

Grand Avenue while a gold 2007 Honda Fit was traveling west on Grand Avenue, approaching

Clinton Street. One of the involved cars crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking the other car head on.

Police said the Mitsubishi was driven by a 31-year-old woman of Decatur. The Honda was driven by a 26-year-old man of Nevada. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene. There were no other occupants in the cars. It was reported that both drivers were not wearing their seat belts.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash. No further information will be released at this time.