Decatur Pawn Shop warns customers about Fake Gold

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur Jewelry and Pawn posted to Facebook on Monday morning after customers came in with jewelry they thought was real.

They can tell it’s fake through a weight or acid test. Professionals can also tell by just looking.

Owner Perry Lewin says it breaks his heart to turn customers down who thought they could flip cheap jewelry for some extra cash.

“Do not buy jewelry off the streets unless you know the person you’re buying from, or are buying from a reputable, experienced brick and mortar facility that can give you some recourse if there’s anything wrong with it.” he said. “Don’t buy off the streets.”

It can be hard for the untrained eye to tell the difference between real and fake gold, so if a deal sounds too good to be true, don’t take the risk.