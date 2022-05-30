DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District will be offering free meals to children and teens under the age of 18 this summer as part of its annual summer lunch program.

Meal service begins on Tuesday at the following locations and at the listed times of day:

Oak Grove, South Shores and Overlook Adventure Parks between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Monroe and Mueller Parks between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Garfield, Hess and John’s Hill Parks between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

The program will run through July 29. More information can be found on the Decatur Park District’s website or by calling 217-422-5911.