DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) –The Decatur Fire Department cut the ribbon on a new fire house.

Station seven is on chestnut avenue south of Lake Decatur on Route 36.

The station is the third new house to open in the city, and it will be the last the city builds for the time being. Decatur fire chief Jeff Abbott says the new station will improve response time in that area of the city.

“Building a fire station is much different a lot of people think we can just throw out the house next door because of all the codes and standards of living and working here it’s a little bit different project than what you originally thought.”

The new station will not be coming with new equipment or trucks. The department will be relocating equipment to the new facility.