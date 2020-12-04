Decatur official addresses contingency plans to tackle drought

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA)–Lake Decatur has lost a portion of its water supply. Now officials are prepared to tap into reserves.

Currently the lake is around sixty-eight percent full — nothing to panic about per se, but officials are still being cautious.

Their last drought was in 2011. This time around, city officials say they’re fortunate to have recently completed a dredging project that allows the lake a thirty percent increase in the lake’s water reserve.

However they’re still going to be asking people to be mindful of their water usage until it rains again.

“Droughts are challenging because we don’t know when they start, how severe it really is, and how long it’s going to take to end,” Keith Alexander, the city’s Manager for Water Production said.

Decatur also has two emergency water supply sources it can tap into, an ex-sand gravel pit by their water treatment plant and a well-field in dewitt county that will supply the city with emergency water for several days.

Officials say it will be a ways to go before we see them tapping into these reserves.