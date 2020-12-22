Decatur Mayor, Police Chief weigh in on gun violence in the city

DECATUR, Ill.–There’s a lot of work to do, but Decatur police have made some progress.

They said they have reason to believe this weekend’s shootings were committed by members of the city’s south and east side gangs… and that these are the same gangs responsible for a shooting spree in August.

In this case, officers are looking at six shootings with six victims. One of them is a 10 year old boy.

Mayor Julie Wolfe said the city has to be better about dealing with gun violence.

“Quite honestly, my concern for the longest time has been innocent victims who are not involved in this getting hurt, there’s a ten-year old child involved,” she said. “That’s not acceptable on any level.”

Police chief Jim Getz says this year has been unprecedented in terms of gun violence in the city. So far in Decatur, seven people have died from gun violence in 2020. Chief Getz says police are fully committed to finding the people responsible.

“We’re working hard to solve this,” Getz said. “When people get shot, regardless of whether they’re in a gang, we want to solve the case. We want to end the violence and put the person responsible in jail where they belong.”

They said the hardest part of solving the investigation is getting neighbors and witnesses to cooperate. Chief Getz mentioned people don’t want to become targets for speaking out, but they need as much information as possible.

Police said if you know anything to call the Decatur Detective’s Bureau or call Crime Stoppers.