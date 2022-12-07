DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April.

The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. Chief among them is that the petitions supposedly have signatures from unregistered voters.

City Clerk Kim Althoff said that each petition requires 85 signatures to be valid. Motan and Williams submitted 95 and 87 signatures, respectively, but the objectors claim that there are enough signatures from nonregistered voters to push Motan and Williams under the required 85.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe’s petitions, containing about 150 signatures, were not challenged. If Motan and Williams’ petitions are rejected, it would leave Wolfe running unopposed.

The objections will be heard on Monday by a three-member panel established by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Althoff, Moore Wolfe and city councilwoman Lisa Gregory typically serve on this board, but Wolfe, due to a clear conflict of interest, will be replaced by retired judge Albert G. Webber.

The hearing will be open to the public and it starts at 8 a.m. in the city council chambers on the third floor of the Decatur Civil Center.