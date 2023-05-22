DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking into a man who was found dead in rural Macon County.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said 51-year-old James Earl Taylor was pronounced dead Friday. A passerby found Taylor near the intersection of Bender and North Country Club Roads in rural Macon County and reported it to authorities.

Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted in McLean County Coroner’s Morgue Saturday found Taylor died by gunshot. He was identified through dental records.

State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into Taylor’s death. The investigation is ongoing.