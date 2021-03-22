Decatur house fire ruled as suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department says a Sunday night house fire is being ruled as suspicious.

It happened before 10 p.m. on East Condit Street near Charles Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw light smoke was coming from a window on the back of a home, a press release says.

It adds firefighters entered through the back door and they quickly put out the fire.

The fire damage, estimated at $500, was limited to the kitchen, the release says, adding there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. No one was hurt.