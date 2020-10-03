Decatur house burns down

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A house burned down in Decatur last night on the 1000 Block of West Green Street. The next door neighbor Henri Fonville said she was relaxing in her house when she began to smell smoke.

“The Fire people just came and stopped here. And since they have their sirens on and are outside I went ahead and looked,” Fonville said. “When I stepped out on my porch, all you could see was black smoke coming out of the house next door.”

Nobody was hurt in the fire — but the damage was too severe for the homeowner to stay home.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was accidental and the homeowner was taken to shelter by the Red Cross.