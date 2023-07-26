DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in Decatur was destroyed Tuesday night when a 2-alarm fire broke out.

Officials said the fire happened just before 11 p.m. in a cul-de-sac on Country Club Meadows Court, located on the east side of Lake Decatur. The home was one story high but had a walk-out basement, and it was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department Facebook page



Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department Facebook page

Firefighters adopted a defensive posture, attacking the flames from outside the home and using aerial ladders to pour water from above. It took 24 fire personnel just over three hours to extinguish the flames, but the house left a complete loss with the occupants displaced.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt.

Investigators determined that the fire started on the rear of the home, but the cause remains undetermined. Officials from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.