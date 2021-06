DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters responded to a fire Thursday night that was deemed suspicious.

Photo courtesy of Decatur Fire Department Facebook page.

Officials said firefighters responded to a “well-involved house fire” around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near North Edward and West King streets. They stated the house was vacant. Electricity and gas lines were disconnected.

On their Facebook page, officials shared video of the fire.

There were no injuries reported with this fire. Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.