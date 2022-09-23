DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of firefighters in Decatur were honored on Thursday for their efforts in rescuing a woman from a house fire.

Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton received commendations for their actions during a July 3 fire. Firefighters arrived at 230 South 16th Street and were informed an occupant was possibly trapped inside. As other firefighters extinguished the fire, Emmerd and Melton found the unconscious occupant in a bedroom and brought her to safety.

Captain Mike Emmerd is presented a commendation by Chief Jeff Abbott

Firefighter Lucas Melton is presented a commendation by Chief Jeff Abbott Photos courtesy of the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page

The fire department said that, thanks to Emmerd and Melton’s efforts, the woman was able to make a full recovery.