DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of firefighters in Decatur were honored on Thursday for their efforts in rescuing a woman from a house fire.
Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton received commendations for their actions during a July 3 fire. Firefighters arrived at 230 South 16th Street and were informed an occupant was possibly trapped inside. As other firefighters extinguished the fire, Emmerd and Melton found the unconscious occupant in a bedroom and brought her to safety.
The fire department said that, thanks to Emmerd and Melton’s efforts, the woman was able to make a full recovery.