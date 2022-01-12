Decatur Firefighters: Family safe but pet didn’t survive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters were dispatched to an area on South 34th Street at around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a house fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a house. They manage to extinguish the fire quickly but the house suffered from extensive damage.

According to Chief Tim May, owners of the house were home at the time of the incident. He said they managed to escape the fire safely through the front door. However, the owners’ cat did not survive.