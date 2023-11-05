DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are investigating a suspected case of arson after the Decatur Fire Department extinguished a house fire early Saturday morning.

At 6:53 a.m., fire crews arrived on the scene in the area of North Church Street and West Johnson Avenue. They found fire coming from the front of a house.

Fire crews quickly advanced an attack line and put out a porch fire. They then went inside the home and searched for potential occupants. While some crews extinguished the remaining fire, other crews vented the roof and assisted with overhaul, snuffing out hidden hot spots. Ameren helped secure utilities.

The fire was brought under control by 7:20 a.m. It was determined to have started in the living room of the home, though the house was vacant.

Due to a previous altercation and fire at the home, officials deemed the fire suspicious. Decatur Fire asked the Decatur Police Department to fill out an arson report and the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Investigators to start an arson investigation. Firefighters were cleared to leave the scene upon the arrival of investigators.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.