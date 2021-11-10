Decatur Fire Department to cut ribbon at new station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Fire Department will celebrate the opening of a new fire station with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Friday at 11 a.m.

The old Station 3 at 1308 West Eldorado Drive was nearly 100 years old when it closed in October. The new Station 3, located at 855 North Fairview Avenue, has been in operation since its predecessor closed, but officials will celebrate the opening on Friday.

Station 3 is the second of three new stations for the fire department. Station 5 opened in March of 2020 and Station 7 will open in 2022.