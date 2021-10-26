Decatur Fire Department opens new station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Fire Department opened a new fire station to replace another station that is almost 100 years old.

The firefighters of Engine 3 and Bobcat 1 were once based out of a station at 1308 West Eldorado Drive that was designated Station 3. But with Station 3 growing older, the Decatur Fire Department built a new Station 3 right nearby.

Engine 3 and Bobcat 1 moved into the new Station 3, located at 855 North Fairview Avenue, on Monday. It’s bigger and has more space and privacy.

Firefighter Andrew Alegria is happy to have a new station to call home.

“Bigger station, bigger spot for a gym, the kitchen’s bigger, living area’s bigger, we all get out own individual bunk rooms now,” Alegria said. “It’s a lot nicer and we love it.”

The Decatur Fire Department is planning to build a new Station 7 as well. Construction on the new station, which will be an exact copy of Station 3, is expected to begin soon.