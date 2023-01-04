DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – A house caught fire in Decatur last night. It happened near E Wood St and S 16th St around 10 pm. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from a window of the building. They were able to put out the flames within an hour, containing them to the room of origin.

So far, the Decatur Fire Department has not been able to determine a cause. They were unable to find anybody inside at the time. In a press release, they stated the fire is “considered suspicious” and are continuing to investigate into it.