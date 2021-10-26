Decatur Fire Department called to fire at former Northeast Community Fund building

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire officials were called to a fire at the building that used to house the Northeast Community Fund on North Water Street.

Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said crews got the call around 8:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got there, they found smoke coming from the building. Some smoke and fire spread to adjoining buildings.

Abbott stated homeless people had been getting into the back of the building. He said the fire was started by a candle and it appeared to be accidental.

This is not the first time the former Community Fund building had caught fire. Chief Abbott said there was a fire in 2011 that was also started by a candle. That appeared to be accidental as well.