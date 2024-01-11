CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The organizers behind memorial services in Urbana, Decatur and Danville are making changes to their plans due to incoming inclement weather.

The services are being held to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the upcoming three-day weekend. The events were announced well in advance, but upcoming predictions of winter weather are leading to changes.

In Urbana, the MLK Walk for Peace event on Monday, Jan. 15 was cancelled due to extreme weather predictions. The organizers of the walk, the Urbana Park District and the Urbana Rotary Club, announced on Facebook that the event will be rescheduled sometime in April.

In Decatur, Rev. Courtney Carson, the Assistant Vice President of External Affairs at Richland Community College, said a previously planned walk would be turned into a motorcade and car parade. The car parade will take place at the date and time originally given — Saturday at noon — and it will start at the Macon County Courthouse (253 East Wood Street) and end at Church of the Living God Temple #1 (1915 North MLK Drive).

Bishop James Wills will deliver a keynote address as part of the festivities.

In Danville, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee was originally planning for a motorcade parade, but they are canceling that part of their festivities. The committee is still planning to hold a community-wide church service at St. James United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

Rev. Katrese Kirk-McKenzie, Danville native and an Itinerant Elder for the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will serve as the speaker for the service. In 2000, Kirk-McKenzie was the recipient of the MLK Scholarship. Monday’s service will also include a presentation of the $4,000 MLK Scholarship to this year’s recipient. The scholarship is awarded to a Danville graduating high school senior.

The service will also include an ensemble of singers, directed by MLK Committee Music Director Brett Dupree, and a tribute to Committee Chair Mary Thompson in recognition of her 25 years as chair.

More information about Danville’s services can be found by calling the city’s Human Relations Department at 217-431-2280.