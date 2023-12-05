DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Manager of Decatur has announced his intention to retire next year.

Scot Wrighton said Monday evening at a City Council meeting that he will be retiring after five years of service as City Manager. His last day in the position will be in May.

“I like Decatur; I believe in Decatur; and I’m going to stay in Decatur,” Wrighton said. “I think we are truly moving the needle on a number of aspects in this community. It is just my time.”

City officials said they were made aware of Wrighton’s impending retirement a few weeks ago and are already planning a search for his successor. The City Council plans to partner with GovHR in their search; it’s the same consulting firm that helped the City Council find Wrighton five years ago.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said they hope to find somebody who can take the city to the next level.

“City Manager is a hard job, and it’s a really hard job in Decatur in particular, so there are a lot of qualities that will go into that person,” she said. “But we’re going to want somebody with experience who’s ready to take on some challenges, and celebrate the things that we’re doing now and keep them going.”

She said the goal is to find a long-term replacement.

Decatur officials hope to have the job posted in January and a candidate selected before May. That way, Wrighton can spend some time with his successor before retiring.