Decatur City Council Votes Unanimously to Open New Health Clinic for City Employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–City employees and their families are getting their own health clinic.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers voted to renovate the upper floor of the library into a clinic. It will be run by Activate healthcare, and will offer primary care, some preventative care and pharmacy services to all of Decatur’s city employees. Officials say it’ll save the city $250,000 every year.

“We’re really thrilled about the downtown location of this clinic,” City Councilman David Horn said. “We think the upper level of the library is a great central location that’s easy to access for our employees.”

City leaders say they expect the clinic to be open by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story