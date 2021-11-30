Decatur Chamber of Commerce to cut ribbon at renovated theater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur.

The theater, built in 1916, closed a year ago for renovations by the Friends of Lincoln Theater. On Wednesday, the theater will reopen to the public to show off the progress the group made.

The ceremony will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at the theater, located at 141 North Main Street. Friends of Lincoln Theater will also make announcements regarding future events at the theater.