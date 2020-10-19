Decatur celebrates Manufacturing Week

DECATUR, IL (WCIA)– Decatur began celebrating Manufacturing Week on Monday. Due to the pandemic most of the events have moved online.

The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur said it’s still a great way to pay homage to the city’s factory workers, and a great way to inspire people to pursue the field.

“We have over 10,000 people in Decatur that are employed in manufacturing,” Andrew Taylor said. “That’s 22 percent. We’re a community that makes things so it’s important that we celebrate.”

On Tuesday they’ll be doing a Facebook Live Stream with O’Shea Builders.